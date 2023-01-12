Fast-track audits to rid the counties of ghost workers

County governments have, since last year’s elections, grappled with huge wage bills.

That is compounded by ghost workers, people who draw monthly pay without fail but cannot be physically accounted for. The problem has persisted for years, thanks to collusion between well-connected insiders and their external allies and those who shamelessly receive the pay without working for it.

Early in the current five-year term, governors made no secret of their intention to streamline this important aspect.

Audits unearthed illicit payments to some people who do nothing for it. It was then expected that the payrolls would be cleaned up for counties to gauge the extent of their establishments.

At least 25 of the 47 governors had promised to get the audits done in two weeks. But all has largely gone quiet and, five months down the line, only eight have audited their counties’ payrolls and made the findings public.

Sh4.3bn paid

A tidy sum of Sh4.3 billion was confirmed to have been paid out to some 5,953 ghost workers during the last tenure. One such ghost worker was found to have been paid by a county Sh130,000 every month for five years, illegally earning Sh7.8 million for no work done.

Some of the workers left the counties to take up jobs elsewhere but fraudulently continued to draw their monthly pay. The public sector wage bill is hugely bloated, calling for the national and county governments to expunge the ghost workers and cut their salary expenditure to more realistic levels.

It is, indeed, true that employment has been used to reward political supporters, other cronies and even family members of some county chiefs and senior officials.

All the counties should speed up the promised audits into their staffing and identify—and hence plug—the loopholes through which public resources have been diverted to line the pockets of a few crooks masquerading as county employees.