Farming in forests is risky 

The government’s decision to allow farmers to cultivate crops in forests may be well-intended but it is a risky venture. It is, indeed, a good example of the country’s tendency to shoot itself in the foot.

While it makes a lot of sense to boost food production by coming up with such ventures, the casual manner in which the pronouncements are made should alarm all. The “shamba system” being touted as a panacea for food shortages has been tried before with disastrous consequences, as it is prone to abuse.

Crooks hiding behind the cover of growing food crops often engage in deforestation. They take this as a licence to cut down trees and clear bushes, stripping the land of the forest cover it badly needs. The country has been struggling to increase its forest cover from seven per cent to just over 10 per cent at present.

It will be recalled that last September, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sparked a public uproar when he disclosed that the government, which was then just a few weeks old, would permit farming in the forests.

While farmers in forests make some extra income, without clear measures, the plan to increase forest cover will remain elusive. According to available statistics, the country lost 11 per cent of its forest cover between 2001 and 2021.

Forestry Principal Secretary Kimotho Kimani says the government has now approved the Plantation Establishment Livelihood Improvement System through which farmers will be allotted small portions to use without destroying forests.

That is easier said than done. When then President Mwai Kibaki banned the shamba system in 2003, the survival of trees had been found to be minimal.