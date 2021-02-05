Fans, please stay home

The biggest game in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season will go down tomorrow between the defending champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The stakes are high for both teams in the match. Other than bragging rights, Gor and AFC head to today’s match on the back of victories in the local league and each will be out to extend its good run.

Thirteen-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards have won in the past three matches. The team beat KCB 2-1, Kariobangi Sharks 2-0, and Posta Rangers 2-1. On the other hand, 19-time league champions Gor Mahia recovered from a 1-0 loss to Vihiga United early last month to beat Zoo Kericho and Bandari 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

AFC Leopards are ranked fourth on FKF-PL table of standings with 18 points, while Gor Mahia are sixth with 15 points.

Victory for Gor today will put the club level on points with Leopards. AFC Leopards will not only be aiming to beat Gor Mahia for the first time since 2016, but the team is also out to win the league title for the first time since 1998.

Exciting match

The other talking point is centred on AFC Leopards’ fearsome striking force led by Elvis Rupia, and Gor Mahia’s new signing from Brazil, Wilson Silva. Fans will be out to see their influence in the match.

But for all their popularity, both teams are struggling financially and have failed to cash in on their big fan base to generate revenue.

Considering the rivalry between the two clubs, which have a total of 32 league titles between them, fans are anticipating an exciting match.

But, for the first time, the match will be played under unique conditions, and there will be no fans inside the stadium.

Due to the threat of Covid-19, the fans will follow the action on TV in line with health protocols from the health ministry. We urge them to stay at home.