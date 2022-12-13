Fair varsity sponsorship

The announcement by President William Ruto of a new framework – in progress – on university funding is a step in the right direction. Public universities have been struggling financially to effectively carry out their mandate of teaching and research since 2017.

Ideally, the government is meant to sponsor up to 80 per cent of the cost of a course for a student, but this has fallen to 48 per cent. The proposed changes to only sponsor students that the government can afford, will have two major results.

Firstly, public universities will get fewer students, but who are better supported. Secondly, qualified students who miss out on government sponsorship will opt for Module II programmes or enrol in private universities. This is expected to generate more money for universities only comparable to pre-2017 when the Ministry of Education cracked down on runaway examination cheating, greatly reducing the number of university qualifiers.

The modalities to determine who gets government sponsorship have not been made public. Whatever method the government settles on must take into account the interests of needy but bright students. A blanket application of cut-off points, as has been used previously, makes university education inaccessible to many students who qualify but can’t afford.

The Universities Fund should consider employing a formula that will ensure fairness to all who qualify for university admission. It would be unjust to sponsor a student who attended private primary and secondary schools where fees might even be higher than at the university, but leave out another one who struggled through the public education system.

The Higher Education Loans Board has over the years developed a structure for allocating student loans based on need.