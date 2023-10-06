Fair balance needed in county funds allocation

The raging debate on the sharing of national resources between the rich and poor counties has some compelling arguments on both sides.

The wealthy and more populous counties feel shortchanged by the current formula. But their counterparts want their vast underdeveloped regions well catered for to improve people’s lives.

This clamour for a new formula for financial allocations arose in the run-up to the campaigns for last year’s General Election, with a vocal ‘one-man one-vote one-shilling’ mantra, mainly from the wealthy and populous counties.

It was fuelled by the feeling that counties with smaller populations are the biggest beneficiaries from the current system.

Protests have been getting louder. Critics of the current system do not see why the residents of, say, five sparsely populated counties should reap more from devolution.

There is no doubt, though, that the past 10 years since the advent of the counties have seen a remarkable countrywide development.

Thanks to the counties, many areas that had not seen tarmac roads since independence, have had them built. Other facilities, including hospitals, have also been put up.

County governments spent Sh428.9 billion in the 2022/23 financial year, which, based on a national population of 51.5 million, translates to an average of Sh8,324 per person. However, each person in the five counties with the least populations was thus entitled to twice that amount.

One of the issues cited is the distribution of education bursaries, where students from the densely populated areas get less money than their counterparts in arid and semi-arid regions.

According to the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), allocations are based on functions and the need to ensure that all Kenyans get a decent life, irrespective of where they live.

It would be grossly unfair to rely on the population alone, as those already with highly developed infrastructure will take more. The sparsely populated counties also need to develop infrastructure due to their large sizes.