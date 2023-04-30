Failure to use Sh200m HIV funds unforgivable

The failure by Kenya to utilise some Sh200 million from the Global Fund HIV/Aids programme for its campaign against one of the country's major public health challenges is unbelievable. It smacks of a betrayal of the people by the concerned officials or is just an indication of criminal complacency in handling the scourge.

HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria are among the leading causes of death in Kenya. It is, therefore, a crying shame that the country could not spend the entire amount received for HIV/Aids prevention and treatment, especially at a time when there was an acute shortage of condoms and antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. Started in July 2021, this vital programme runs until June next year.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s report confirms that the country was only able to spend 61 per cent of the Sh506 million budget, or Sh306.4 million, provided by development partners. The fund is helping the country to fight HIV, TB and malaria. The cavalier attitude of the officers should be roundly condemned. According to the World Aids Day report for 2022, there has been an increase in new HIV infections for the first time in a decade, from 32,025 to 34,540 cases last year.

There are other worrying statistics. In 2021, 1.4 million people were infected with HIV, with a four per cent prevalence among adults. Then, 35,000 new HIV infections and 22,000 Aids-related deaths were recorded. Quite encouraging, though, is that eight per cent of those infected are on ARV treatment. The targets for HIV testing and treatment must be reached by 2025 for the global bid to end Aids by 2030.

HIV prevention in Kenya is focused on, among other measures, the provision of condoms and comprehensive sexuality education. But this goal is made much more difficult when the people who should know better, the Health authorities, take their eyes off the ball and fail to utilise the funds.