Failure to pay lawmakers’ salaries a shocking new low

This is an unprecedented development that calls for serious reflection and quick action. Though there has been no doubt that the country is in financial dire straits, the failure to pay public servants’ salaries, including those of MPs, is a shocking new low. It is certainly the first time since independence 60 years ago that such a thing has happened.

It is unbelievable that the National Treasury could even have imagined letting the MPs and hundreds of thousands of civil servants go for their Easter holidays without their March salaries. If any confirmation of a serious financial crunch was ever needed, then this is it. And it is a big national shame.

President William Ruto must accept that things could be getting out of hand and summon the best efforts with his Kenya Kwanza Alliance co-principals to reverse the situation.

Salary delays for public servants are associated with either failed or seriously dysfunctional governments. Surely, the officials must have realised that something was amiss and issued an alert. Letting things drift on until the last minute for the lawmakers to realise that their salaries would not be forthcoming, is an unforgivable oversight.

It will be recalled that on coming into office, President Ruto promised to tackle the country’s woes and improve the people’s well-being. One of his first executive actions was to scrap food and fuel subsidies, which he termed wasteful. This was reportedly expected to yield a saving of Sh9.49 billion, and the question on many minds is where the money has gone.

In some counties, employees have not been paid for up to three months. Since the counties almost entirely rely on the National Treasury, their operations have been severely hampered.

The Treasury has admitted that repayment of the public debt is taking a toll on government finances. But Kenya Revenue Authority’s collections have also fallen below target, and remittances to the counties are said to have stopped four months ago.