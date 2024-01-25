Extravagant spending by counties a crying shame

While the 47 counties are always spoken of in glowing terms as having become the most effective vehicle for nationwide development, they also have a disgusting flipside. This is their unmatched reputation as the most notorious avenue through which public resources are looted.

This is not a new story. The brazen theft of public funds has become legendary and could be getting worse. It raises the question as to whether leadership is, indeed, a calling to serve the people. It could be more of an avenue for a few people to shamelessly enrich themselves.

A report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has just revealed how some of the governors and members of county assemblies elected in the August 9, 2022 General Election immediately set about achieving their selfish designs.

The audit report cites projects such as landscaping and beautification of buildings, sitting allowances and “unnecessary and extensive domestic and foreign travel” that gobbled up billions in the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year.

The county governments spent a total of Sh67.47 billion between July and September 2023, up from Sh54.82 billion .

During the same period, the County Assemblies spent a total of Sh312.98 million on sitting allowances, an increase of 249.2 per cent compared to Sh89.63 million incurred in a similar period a year earlier. And to make matters worse, the auditor says, most of the millions spent cannot be fully accounted for.

Interestingly, a paltry Sh6.9 billion was spent on development projects by all the county governments. Governors had promised to improve health facilities and roads, especially in the rural areas. But the counties chose to splash huge sums on foreign and domestic travel. Within the first three months, the MCAs had drawn Sh3 billion in travel allowances.