Extend unga subsidy

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Saturday hinted that the maize flour subsidy programme may be suspended due to inadequate funds from the National Treasury. The programme, which had seen a two-kilogramme packet of unga fall from an all-time high of Sh240 to Sh99, came as a major relief to households, which were reeling under the economic burden wrought on the country by multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The government should consider extending the programme to cushion households from the prevailing tough economic conditions. Besides, learners are expected to report back to school from tomorrow, meaning that many parents have to cough up more cash for school fees and other requirements.

True, farmers in the North Rift region, the country’s breadbasket, have been calling for the scrapping of the subsidy, arguing that the fixing of maize prices ended up distorting market forces in a manner that leads to lower prices for their produce. That is understandable, given that most of the maize millers have been using under the programme was imported.

The Ministry of Agriculture could kill two birds with one stone by buying maize locally at reasonable prices and working with millers to extend the subsidy programme. This would ensure farmers get a fair return for their investment and that the effects of drought across the country and the high cost of living—which are among the factors that have left millions of Kenyans staring at starvation—are adequately mitigated.