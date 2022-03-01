Extend the Helb penalty waiver to all borrowers

In the era of cut-throat competition and tough economic choices, it’s the private and public institutions that prioritise innovation that will defy the rough waves ahead and excel. The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has, in the nearly 30 years of its existence, played a key role by enabling many Kenyans to pay for their university education. It is particularly a godsend for students from poor families, who would not have been able to raise the required funds.

As a sign of its growth and maturity, the Helb ha, in recent years, extended its services to tertiary institutions, giving a helping hand to people hungry for employable skills. However, the statutory body, which was established in July 1995, remains largely synonymous with university education.

This success has come amid difficulties, especially a huge deficit running into billions of shillings due to unpaid loans. This, as Chief Executive Officer Charles Ringera has acknowledged, is the biggest headache for the Helb, which must continue to fork out funds for needy students. But the agency also faces tough times due to inadequate funding from the Exchequer.

In an effort to reduce its huge deficit, and considering the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, the Helb has offered a 100 per cent penalty waiver to the beneficiaries of its loans who pay up from March 1 to April 30. This is a welcome gesture, indeed, as the economy has taken a beating in the past two years.

The Helb appears to have been inspired by the success of a similar initiative in 2013, which netted Sh1.3 billion from 10,000 borrowers who took advantage of the offer, and in 2018, when it collected Sh870 million from 9,998 others.

While the waiver is commendable, the period appears to be too short if the aim is to encourage loan repayments. Unemployment and underemployment are drawbacks in the demanding environment for borrowers. Without jobs, it might not achieve the desired results.