Exposure key to golfing

Kenya’s amateur golf champion Michael Karanga finished third at the Jordan Open recently, a result that justifies the importance of external exposure for our golfers.

Karanga was placed 74th in the World Amateur Gold Ranking at the end of last year, earning him invites to some of the world’s most prestigious amateur tournaments. They include the Amateur Championship in Britain, where he finished 279th, and last week’s Jordan Open, where he came third.

Karanga will definitely improve in his ranking of 111 after the Jordan performance as he turns focus to the Great British Amateur Championships scheduled for June 17-22 in Ireland.

A good show in Ireland will definitely see him scale the World Amateur Gold Ranking further and, perhaps, get into the top 100, where no Kenyan golfer has ventured.

He was exemplary last year, winning 13 of the 27 events on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) calendar, and was coming out victorious in the Ghana Open, besides finishing sixth at Egyptian Amateur Open.

His game has improved and, by playing quality events abroad, he will certainly turn professional with rich experience.

Kenyan golfers—both amateur and professional—hoping to play well must take a leaf from Karanga if the country is to also have one of its own ever winning the Kenya Open Golf Championship.

With golf now an Olympic sport, there is a need for the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to make deliberate efforts to develop the sport at the grassroots and source for sponsors if the country is to have representation at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.