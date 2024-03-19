Expose these fake experts

The use of technology is meant to ease tasks and enhance efficiency. Manual practices have over the years been tedious and time-consuming, hence the fast embrace of new technology. However, this also has its negative side, as some devious people manipulate systems to perpetuate fraud.

In examinations, technology is both vital and hazardous, as it is often used to forge results. Based on dubious results, some students end up “qualifying” for admission into courses or programmes they cannot handle.

It is worse in higher education, when incompetent people are placed where they do not merit, courtesy of exam cheating. This is fuelled by the pressure to succeed by flouting ethics and perpetrating malpractices. It is getting worse with the introduction of new technologies such as ChatGPT, thus calling for increased vigilance.

Students will, for instance, log into one account and receive hints and directions during exams. In last year’s national examinations, malpractices were perpetuated through the use of technology, including social media platforms,

It is worrying that most universities lack the capacity to detect Artificial Intelligence-driven cheating in exams. A common trick is the use of smartwatches equipped with features such as hidden earpieces that enable discreet notifications to be received. This way, students get assistance or prompts in exams, escaping supervisors’ attention. This is what later creates a mismatch between stated qualifications and actual competencies or abilities and skills.