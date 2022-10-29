Explore regional tourism

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania; the original members of the East African Community (EAC), can explore using tourism as the central fulcrum of regional cooperation.

Together with Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the latest entrant, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the EAC commands a market of 300 million people. DRC alone recently brought into the bloc nearly 90 million people.

All these countries have major tourist attractions that can be sold as a package to would-be travellers to create wealth for members of the trading bloc.

A Ugandan delegation is currently in Mombasa, exploring regional tourism potential.

The Ugandans want to partner with Kenya’s coastal tourism stakeholders to tap into the booming travel industry pegged on the sandy beaches of Mombasa and other coastal towns.

The two countries and other EAC members need to ease citizen travel requirements to encourage people to visit the major tourist attractions across the vast market.

There is no reason why all EAC citizens cannot use their national identity cards to cross borders and why operators cannot sell joint tourism packages.

Uganda and Rwanda offer unique safaris, to see the mountain gorillas and view the source of the Nile, the world’s longest river.

There are many Kenyans dying to visit DRC, which is renowned for its rhumba music. Tanzania has Mt Kilimanjaro, the tallest in Africa, the sandy beaches of Dar es Salaam and other attractions.

Trade has been booming, with exports and imports on the rise between Kenya and Uganda and Kenya and Tanzania. Of course, other landlocked countries rely on Mombasa and Dar es Salaam ports for their imports and exports business.

The biggest lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic for the tourism industry is the need to diversify and promote domestic tourism.