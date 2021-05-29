Explore other options in push for reforms

The nullification of the constitutional review process a fortnight ago has muddled the political waters. Key political players have been thrown into a spin and are unsure what direction to take. However, this is the time to ask the question: are there other options of dealing with the vexed constitutional issues?

Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are determined to appeal against the ruling. The Court of Appeal has undertaken to expedite the hearing and determination of the suit. Whatever the outcome, there are dynamics that may hinder smooth constitutional reforms.

Core to this is the timeframe for conducting a national referendum and implementing some of the proposals. In this regard, it is questionable whether it is practical to hold a national referendum and a general election in just under one year. Are there resources and capabilities to accomplish that feat?

In view of the prevailing circumstances, there is reason to explore other feasible options of resolving the matter. One is pursuing a parliamentary path, which means isolating issues that can be dealt with through legislation and making relevant proposals for amendments or enactment of new laws. Moreover, some of the issues can be resolved through administrative processes.

Second is postponing the whole process altogether until after next year’s elections. At any rate, there is no urgency or compulsion to change the Constitution now unless some individuals have ulterior motives not known to the public. In fact, hurrying the review process was part of the reason it stalled.