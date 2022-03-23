Expired vaccines worrying

Kenya yesterday announced that over 840,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine had expired and, in three weeks, more than a million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s are likely to go bad if not administered. That is worrying since only 29 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Of the over 27 million doses of vaccines Kenya has so far received, 17 million have been administered. That means more than nine million doses lie in various stores. The risk of the remaining doses expiring is high, given the reluctance by some Kenyans to go for the first jab and others for booster doses.

Vaccine uptake has mostly has been affected by the government’s relaxation of some of the public health measures against Covid-19, including removal of mandatory wearing of face masks in public, with some thinking we are off the hook.

As few as 24,000 people per day are being vaccinated, from a high of 200,000. Over the first 21 days of the month, only 507,051 vaccine doses were administered. For a country that fully depends on donors to vaccinate its people, it is worrying since it had to incur the cost of bringing the vaccines into the country. There is also the aspect of international countries not sending vaccines to Kenya since the ones that were early given was not utilized well.

The expired AstraZeneca doses were donations brought into the country in January this year from Covax. They apparently had a one-month shelf life and expired last month. However, the Johnson & Johnson doses, which are set to expire on April 14, were received as donations last December. Given the short lifespan of many of the donations, countries have found it difficult to dispense them in good time.