Expedite petitions filed against Raila and Ruto

The next three months are going to be pretty busy on the national political front. Kenyans go to the polls on August 9 to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Already, two major coalitions have emerged. One is the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which is backing Deputy President William Ruto. The second is Azimio alliance, which is rooting for ODM leader Raila Odinga. President Kenyatta has publicly endorsed Mr Odinga as his preferred successor, after badly falling out with his deputy.

In a fortnight, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will receive the names of the presidential aspirants and their running mates and clear those who are eligible to run. However, the presidential election battle is already being fought in other arenas, including the corridors of justice. Six petitions seeking to block Mr Odinga and DP Ruto from vying for the presidency have been filed in the High Court.

A petitioner against DP Ruto argues that like serving Cabinet secretaries, he cannot seek an elective post. It is also alleged that since he vied on a joint ticket with President Kenyatta, his bid is ineligible. A separate case alleges theft of the ‘Bottom-up’ campaign slogan.

Against Mr Odinga, a petitioner claims he has had public roles under President Kenyatta. Another alleges he committed treason when he took an oath as the ‘people’s president’.