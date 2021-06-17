Expand school facilities

  • Most of the schools will be crowded. It is a grave scenario, considering the reported new surge in Covid-19 infections.
  • Congested schools pose a huge challenge to the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

This was bound to happen. Following the assurance by the Education ministry that all the 1.18 million 2020 KCPE examination candidates would be admitted to Form One, another problem has arisen: Secondary schools face the challenge of accommodating their Form One intakes when the new students report on August 2.

