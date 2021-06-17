Expand school facilities

This was bound to happen. Following the assurance by the Education ministry that all the 1.18 million 2020 KCPE examination candidates would be admitted to Form One, another problem has arisen: Secondary schools face the challenge of accommodating their Form One intakes when the new students report on August 2.

Most of the schools will be crowded. It is a grave scenario, considering the reported new surge in Covid-19 infections. Many will be stretched in their bid to adhere to the health protocols to keep the deadly virus at bay. Congested schools pose a huge challenge to the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

Young people deserve a chance to learn numeracy and literacy skills to enable even those who drop out after Form Four to garner employable skills. Standard Eight dropouts easily slip back into illiteracy, which is why the government is keen on the 100 per cent transition.

School infrastructure

Principals are now staring at a nightmare, which is ensuring social distancing, as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in schools teeming with the new entrants. The principals have faulted the government for its failure to expand the existing secondary schools and build new ones.

The Form One students will also be joining public secondary schools that Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has confirmed are broke and understaffed. Every year, the number of KCPE candidates increases but the schools remain largely the same. There is a need to boost the funding of education for the increasing numbers.

Prof Magoha has appealed to MPs, through the National Government Constituency Development Fund, and other well-wishers to help expand school infrastructure.