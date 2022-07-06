Expand breast milk bank

Other health facilities should replicate Pumwani Maternity Hospital’s human milk bank idea that was launched three years ago. This was a pilot programme by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the African Population and Health Research Centre that has since helped to cut expenses incurred to buy formula milk for babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed them.

The milk bank idea was formulated to help premature babies and those who are sick. The ripple effect on this is to reduce infant mortality and ensure most of the babies are exclusively breastfed for at least six months as the experts advise. The broader view, however, is that infants who are likely to miss out on the antibody-rich breast milk get a chance to be fed on the highly nutritious human milk from the banks.

More children become healthier when breastfed since they get energy and nutrients that are required in the first months of life. World Health Organisation statistics show that about 820,000 children could be saved every year should they get an opportunity to be breastfed wholly.

Available data indicate that 41 per cent of babies who are six months and below are exclusively breastfed globally. That shows there is still a gap that needs to be filled. Yet research shows that infants who miss out on human milk are likely to have a series of conditions, such as gastroenteritis and pneumonia, and are prone to childhood obesity, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, leukaemia and sudden infant death syndrome.