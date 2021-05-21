Executive and Judiciary should reset relations

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assurance of Executive support for the Judiciary is well-timed and reassuring. Importantly, he asked the new Chief Justice Martha Koome, who was sworn in yesterday, and the Judiciary, to operate freely and independently and parry off extraneous interferences.

Granted, President Kenyatta committed to promoting independence of the Judiciary.

The Executive and the Judiciary have been at loggerheads for the past three years with disastrous consequences. The Judiciary is underfunded and under-staffed. These have hampered the effective administration of justice.

However, to demonstrate commitment, President Kenyatta should first start by appointing and swearing in 40 judges approved by the Judicial Service Commission but who have been kept in limbo for nearly two years. Instructively, they were 41 judges but one has since died.

Attacks on judicial officers

Appointing the judges is critical to fill the existing vacancies and empower the Judiciary to execute its mandate. Part of the problem facing the Judiciary is staff shortage. Most courts cannot operate competently because they do not have requisite judicial officers.

Second, the Executive should refrain from the reckless attacks on judicial officers as witnessed in the past week after the High Court stopped the constitutional amendment process championed through the Building Bridges Initiative. Persistent disparaging of judges undermines their credibility and erodes the public’s confidence in courts.

Third, the National Treasury should adequately fund the Judiciary to enable it carry out its operations optimally. Promoting the independence of the Judiciary means, among others, proper funding of the institution so that it can discharge its duties without inhibitions.