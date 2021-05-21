Executive and Judiciary should reset relations

By  Editorial

  • President Kenyatta should first start by appointing and swearing in 40 judges approved by the Judicial Service Commission.
  • The Executive should also refrain from the reckless attacks on judicial officers as witnessed in the past week

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assurance of Executive support for the Judiciary is well-timed and reassuring. Importantly, he asked the new Chief Justice Martha Koome, who was sworn in yesterday, and the Judiciary, to operate freely and independently and parry off extraneous interferences. 

