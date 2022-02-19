Exams assurance crucial

The national examinations enter a decisive phase this week, with the candidates preparing to write the theory papers after practical tests in some subjects were done last week.

The Covid-19-induced challenges notwithstanding, the Education authorities have done a commendable job to ensure that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates and their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) counterparts get ready for the exams.

The KCPE exams will run from March 7 to March 9, with the rehearsals set for March 4. Candidates in 175 primary and secondary schools will sit their exams in neighbouring schools following a new Kenya National Examinations Council regulation requiring schools to have a minimum of 30 candidates to be registered as examination centres. A command centre has been set up to control the KCPE and KCSE exams.

There will be 1,225,507 KCPE exam candidates in 28, 316 centres, compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2020. Some 831,015 candidates have registered for the KCSE exam in 10,413 centres. In 2020, there were 752,981 candidates in 10, 437 centres.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured the candidates, their teachers, parents and other Kenyans that the examinations have not leaked and that measures have been put in place to curb cheating.

The government, the CS says, will be vigilant to ensure that the process is not sabotaged. He has advised the teachers, candidates and parents not to fall prey to fraudsters claiming to have the exam papers.

For his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has promised adequate security during the examination period.