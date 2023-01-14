Examiners’ crisis mustn’t affect KCSE exam results 

The strike by examiners in this year's Kenya National Certificate of Education (KCSE) exam is a terrible development.

The teachers have protested against poor pay and having to work for long hours without commensurate compensation.

Their union says its members are not just poorly fed but are also made to sleep in school dormitories like their students, which they find unacceptable.

What is evident from this is the apparent failure to deal with a problem that has been simmering for a long time. There have been complaints about poor conditions at marking centres and delays in payments after the teachers have done their work.

However, it is commendable that the examination authorities not only moved swiftly to close the marking centre in Kiambu but also went on to make alternative arrangements.

The KCSE exam is a crucial national undertaking and nobody should hold the country to ransom over it. The examiners should discharge this duty and seek ways to convey their grievances. But every effort must be made to avert a crisis that could derail and delay the release of the exam results.

This exam marks an important transition for the candidates to either university, tertiary colleges or other training institutions.

Parents and the public need assurance that the exam is efficiently and professionally marked. Any actions that would compromise its quality should never be tolerated.

The replacement of the Kiambu centre’s chief examiner and a pledge to increase marking fees should go some way in easing the crisis. But since the marking could not have been postponed, it is laudable that the Knec hired replacements for those examiners who quit the job.

However, it is in the interest of the candidates, their teachers and even their parents that the national examination officials ensure that the change of examiners at the last minute does not affect the quality and compromise the results.