Exam results hitch bad show

A terrible time for technology to fail is like now where there is high public anxiety over the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results. The candidates, teachers, parents and others are keen to know about the performance in this major national examination.

This is a moment candidates have been eagerly waiting for as the results determine which way they will head in the near future. The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has let down the country. The agency should have prepared adequately and rehearsed well before Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu officially announced the results.

It is disappointing that the switch from the old text message system to visiting the Knec website has not been smooth. The system failure caused needless confusion, with candidates receiving conflicting results from the website. There is nothing worse than learning that the grade you thought you had scored was wrong. It is especially harrowing if one’s real results are much lower than what had been earlier received.

Also, the website could not cope with the high traffic after Education CS Machogu announced that the results of the 895,533 candidates were available on the website or could be directly accessed through a link. These discrepancies smack of inefficiency that should never be tolerated. Someone should be held responsible for the mess that also affected a number of top performing national schools. One candidate thought he had scored grade A plain that later mysteriously turned into a B+. He and his parents deserve an explanation and an apology.

This is the second major technical hiccup, the first having occurred last November over the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.