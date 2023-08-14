Ex-governors becoming senators is suspicious

The Senate’s key responsibility is oversight over the counties. This House of the bicameral Parliament is empowered to articulate the interests of the 47 counties and their governments; it legislates by considering, debating and approving bills that directly affects them.

The Senate has a pivotal role in impeachment of State officers such as the President, Deputy President, Speakers and deputy speakers, and governors and their deputies for poor performance or misconduct. Since the advent of devolution 10 years ago, it has been instrumental in funds allocation to counties.

An interesting development is the tendency by some people who have served their two mandatory five-year terms as governor to immediately run for election as members of the Senate or the National Assembly. It raises eyebrows because of the likelihood of them influencing their colleagues should sensitive issues relating to their former jobs come up for scrutiny. This could end up undermining the Senate’s mandate.

It is against this backdrop that the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2023, sponsored by Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera, is interesting. He is seeking to bar former governors from vying for parliamentary seats until after five years. His view is that it would not be fair for a former governor who becomes a senator to audit themselves.

And the fear that accountability could be compromised is not far-fetched. After all, it is unlikely that everything will have been checked and completed to let the former governor assume office as a Member of Parliament. This should only happen once they are cleared of any wrongdoing or suspicion.

At the moment, there are two senators—Mr Jackson Mandago and Mr Ali Roba—who had served their full terms as governors before they were elected last year. There is also Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, who is the former governor of Kilifi.