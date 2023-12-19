EU pact boon for Kenya

Kenya is on the verge of realising a dream it has pursued for some time with its signing in Nairobi on Monday of a deal on economic partnership with the European Union (EU). This is one of the most ambitious trade pacts between the EU and any African country and should immediately unlock duty-free and quota-free access for its exports to the rich 27-member bloc.

The deal, which awaits parliamentary approval, sets the stage for implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the EU and the East African Community (EAC) first reached in 2014. Although Kenya signed up in 2016, it stalled after the other EAC member states declined to endorse it for reasons including fear of European goods flooding their markets. This was because the EAC countries would be required to lower import duty for goods from Europe.

Kenya is now rallying its neighbours to ratify the agreement. It is expected to unravel opportunities but requires well-calculated strategies within governments and industry. At Sh587 billion, this is the country’s highest export market. The EPA will boost growth by guaranteeing duty-free access for 80 per cent of Kenya’s goods into Europe. It will be an immediate boon for a country that depends on agricultural exports—coffee, tea and horticulture. The EU has promised assistance to develop trade infrastructure to alleviate funding gaps. The EU breakthrough should be transformed into national gains.