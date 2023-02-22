EU deal good for Kenya

The announcement by the European Investment Bank (EIB) that it will give businesses in East Africa support of more than one billion euros (about Sh134 billion) worth of new investments is welcome.

The Kenyan economy is struggling due to a combination of factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, drought and a weakening shilling.

Local businesses are yet to recover from the pandemic and other shocks. Since early 2020, the pandemic caused the mass closure of businesses globally.

The prolonged drought has also hit the economy hard. Widespread food shortages arising from failed or insufficient rainfall over six years have been reported with Kenyans in more than half of the counties affected. Agriculture, the backbone of the economy, is adversely affected, with reduced incomes.

President William Ruto has been rooting for European companies to support the agricultural sector, among others. The government has also called for the conclusion of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union to ease access to Kenyan goods to the European market.

It also targets investors in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, housing, universal health coverage and information and communication technology.

The EU is the largest destination for Kenyan exports, at Sh170 billion in 2021. The bloc also accounted for 16.5 per cent of Kenya’s total import bill.

Foreign investment will strengthen Kenya’s economy. With the EU support set to be channelled through public-private partnership (PPP), as opposed to loans, it will hugely favour the local economy. Local business partners will retain their earnings in the country, as opposed to capital flight in the form of repatriated profits by multinationals.