Eradicate rampant bandit attacks in ‘Valley of Death’

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • One of the most notorious places for bandit attacks is Kerio Valley.
  • The raiders no longer use spears but wield sophisticated automatic weapons.

The North Rift region has for too long been synonymous with banditry. At the core of this criminal enterprise is the so-called cultural practice of cattle rustling. And one of the most notorious places for bandit attacks is Kerio Valley.

