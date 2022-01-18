Eradicate rampant bandit attacks in ‘Valley of Death’

The North Rift region has for too long been synonymous with banditry. At the core of this criminal enterprise is the so-called cultural practice of cattle rustling. And one of the most notorious places for bandit attacks is Kerio Valley.

Local leaders are convinced that providing an alternative source of livelihood will help to curb cattle rustling. However, it is easier said than done. From the traditional raids for cattle by young men in search of livestock to pay bride price, there is today a well-funded criminal venture.

The raiders no longer use spears but wield sophisticated automatic weapons. It is a lucrative business with the masterminds supplying ready markets far away from the region.

One of the main casualties of the violence in the ‘Valley of Death’ is an irrigation project worth Sh300 million that lies disused as the residents flee for fear of the banditry. The total cost of abandoned projects is estimated at Sh600 million. They include a Sh60 million mango factory that has suspended operations as the staff fear for their safety. Ironically, the collapse of development projects is fuelling the insecurity.

The Red Cross-funded Tot-Kolowa irrigation scheme had been expected to help create harmony between warring local communities but the unrelenting bandit attacks have wrecked it. As a result, the hope of food security in the area remains a dream.

In the past five years, 300 people have been killed by bandits, according to the residents, but local administration officials insist that the death toll could be half that number. There are 200 widows and dozens of orphans. In fact, almost every household in Kerio Valley has an orphan.

The biggest worry, though, is that the bandit attacks might not end soon. The rampant insecurity has also hampered learning in schools as pupils and teachers fear for their lives.

The rampant insecurity has thrust the people deep into poverty with the bandits so daring that they will even shoot at security officers. It is a steep cost of violence that locals continue to pay as projects stall and livelihoods are shattered.