Eradicate poaching vice

A thriving global black market has seen an increase in poaching activities targeting big game whose tusks and horns continue to be in demand, despite renewed efforts to curb the vice. There are, however, signs of success with the authorities reporting having a huge cache of wildlife trophies seized from poachers.

Over two years, Kenya has netted 3,085 elephant tusks and rhino horns of undisclosed value from poachers who had butchered the endangered animals for the trophies.

This is a worrying trend, especially given the reported increase in the number of elephants—after a long period of drop in numbers—from 34,100 in 2020 to 36,300 in 2021. The number of white rhinos has equally risen to 871 from 750 as the black rhino population grew from 853 to 938, the Economic Survey 2022 shows.

Kenyans should jealously guard these growing numbers, and poaching is in the way of these successes and efforts.

We must stop these criminals now, not later. Besides adversely affecting the tourism industry, poaching also destroys the ecosystem. Poachers kill animals and destroy plants, some of them rare or unique to the locality or even almost extinct.

To enhance the protection of the flora and fauna, there is an urgent need to increase the deployment of game rangers and forest wardens to ensure that poachers have no access to the parks or endangered wildlife.

The government should also invest in fencing off wildlife habitats as well as ensure the sensitisation of environmental conservation among Kenyans. But most importantly, it should use diplomatic channels to render the illicit trophies useless by asking foreign countries to clamp down on traffickers and their customers in their midst.