Eradicate hitches to ease traffic flow on highways





Despite the impressive construction of highways and bypasses across the country in recent years, it takes just a small incident to create chaos on the roads. An accident near Gilgil Town on Friday night brought the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway to a standstill with drivers and passengers having to bear the roadside cold overnight.

This is not the first time traffic flow has been hampered for many hours at this very spot. Motorists have, in the past, been stuck in long traffic jams near the Gilgil weighbridge overnight. The gridlock exposed the traffic police and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for their inefficiency.

The international trunk road is the main transit route for Uganda and other landlocked Great Lakes countries, linking them to the Mombasa port. Transporters waste more time on the road, delaying delivery of cargo, incurring additional costs.

Although the NTSA advised motorists to avoid the Naivasha-Nakuru highway, many hours later, the mess had not been cleared. Of course, reckless, careless and indisciplined motorists worsen the congestion by “overlapping” and clogging up the highway, causing confusion. In the end, movement in both directions stalls and they are left sitting in the jam and hoping that the police will finally sort out the mess. This impunity by drivers calls for stern action against the culprits.

Inefficient traffic control

It all boils down to inefficient traffic control. Needed is a quick system to monitor such incidents on the roads and warn motorists on time to avoid the affected sections. Also needed is a mechanism to quickly clear gridlocked roads. Towing trucks should be at the ready near the highways and police patrol cars and motorcycles used to monitor the highways regularly.

This latest gridlock has also exposed the lack of adequate infrastructure to enable traffic to continue flowing even after accidents occur. The Nairobi-Nakuru highway remains a single-lane road. It should be dualled and special lanes created in the accident-prone sections for faster and emergency vehicles.