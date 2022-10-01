Equip health teams to safely fight Ebola threat

The country is in the grip of yet another health scare, an Ebola pandemic that is wreaking havoc in Uganda and beyond.

Ugandan health officials have confirmed 31 cases and six deaths from the deadly Sudan variant of the Ebola virus.

It is a source of grave concern, considering the numerous daily interactions between Kenyans and Ugandans at two major border posts, Busia and Malaba, and countless unofficial crossing points used for trade and regular visits.

A suspected case in Mumias in Kakamega County turned negative for the virus, but that is no signal to drop our guard.

Public health authorities have responded to the crisis by mobilising teams to closely monitor the border points.

Since the main destination for truck drivers plying the Northern Corridor is Mombasa Port, the coastal town has also upped its alert.

There is an urgent need to scale up the response, drawing lessons from the tackling of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), aware of the grave danger some of its members on the forefront are facing, has reiterated its appeal to set up rapid response teams, and intensify surveillance and effective case management.

Personal protective equipment

The health workers should be provided with adequate personal protective equipment.

Ebola is a deadly viral disease that is transmitted to people from wild animals, and which spreads rapidly through human-to-human transmission.

Experts say that the Sudan strain of Ebola has no approved vaccine yet. Frontline workers are, indeed, at high risk, such as the Tanzanian doctor reported to have succumbed.

Checks should be intensified at the points of entry by air, road and waterways and new arrivals strictly examined for any symptoms.

More health personnel should be deployed to increase surveillance in border towns and areas.