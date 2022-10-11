Something is terribly wrong with our country: Between 2015 and 2020, a whole 97 per cent of Kenyans who sought medical treatment abroad went to India and spent about Sh10 billion in hospitals there.

For a country that is wallowing in huge debts, has millions of citizens in the north starving and malnourished, and despite our ever-struggling healthcare system, it is heartbreaking that most of our National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) monies ended up in Asia. This as we shouted ourselves hoarse about our dream of an efficient devolved healthcare function.

Exactly how do we plan to get there if we cannot adequately equip and staff hospitals and make them affordable for the common mwananchi—just like India, where healthcare is almost free for the hoi polloi?

Kenyans still have to buy their own syringes in many of the public hospitals because the facilities are poorly equipped. Health is poorly underfunded and the little monies allocated to it misused or stolen. Or leaders only seem to remember to “prioritise” cancer treatment when one of them or a prominent businessman dies of the disease.

India does not have a magic wand to woo the thousands of Kenyans who flock there daily. First, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi has made it very easy for Kenyans to get medical tourist visas. In fact, they issue them even on Sundays.

And then, there is the famed Indian human touch. Quality healthcare is very attractive. In the Asian country, the little things matter. Unlike what many people are used to back home, patients don’t wait for doctors in India; it is the other way round. Healthcare providers don’t scream at patients as though they are doing them a favour by attending to them; they always smile and make one feel human.