Epra should reduce cost of fuel; it is not justified

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Here is a case of a regulator that is inflicting pain by consistent and unjustified raising of fuel prices.
  • Regulations must be applied with a human face; they are not implemented in a vacuum.

The uproar over the latest increase in fuel prices should jolt the government into action. A government that cares for the citizens must listen.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.