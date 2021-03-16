Epra should reduce cost of fuel; it is not justified

The uproar over the latest increase in fuel prices should jolt the government into action. A government that cares for the citizens must listen.

We find it unacceptable that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has the audacity to explain the runaway pricing so casually — that it is working with a formula that is set in the regulations.

In effect, the authority is telling the world that it is blindly following regulations even when they hurt. Here is a case of a regulator that has turned roguish and condescending, inflicting pain by consistent and unjustified raising of fuel prices. Regulations must be applied with a human face; they are not implemented in a vacuum.

With the latest increase, the cost of super petrol has shot to an-all-time high of Sh122 a litre. Unless checked, we are headed to paying Sh150 a litre. Yet across the border the fuel is Sh30 less. How can an economy thrive in such an environment?

We call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene. Fuel prices have shot through the roof and causing a spike in the cost of living. But Epra is insensitive.

Kenya, like the rest of the world, is going through devastation occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. All sectors of the economy are hurting and, if there was a time policymakers and regulators ought to be considerate, it is now.

Even so, we are also appalled that MPs, who created the insatiable agency, are also crying foul. It is Parliament that passed the Energy (Petroleum Pricing) Regulations and numerous taxes that have come to haunt us.

Moreover, it is the same House that, early this year, passed a law cancelling the tax waivers introduced at the peak of Covid-19 last year. For them to turn around and condemn the regulator is deceptive.