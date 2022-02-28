Environment forum is key to global greening

Three major global crises are critical topics for discussion at the international conference running in Nairobi from yesterday until tomorrow: Climate change; nature and biodiversity loss; and pollution and waste. They have become more crucial as the international community strives to stem serious threats to life on earth.

Kenya is hosting the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-5.2). The theme of the forum, which is being held at the UN Environment (Unep) headquarters in Gigiri, is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. It’s a rallying call to all the nations and their peoples to unite and mobilise expertise and resources to roll back these mounting global crises.

Incidentally, Unep’s 50th anniversary ([email protected]) will be marked here. The UN agency’s Nairobi headquarters has, over the years, given the country a front seat in the discussions on environmental challenges and the search for solutions.

Bringing together 2,000 delegates from 193 UN member states, the two events are vital for the continuation of discussions on fighting climate change and pollution and curbing biodiversity loss. Delegates include four presidents, two vice-presidents, a prime minister and top UN officials and foreign and environmental ministers from various countries.

The growing crisis is evident in unpredictable weather patterns, leading to droughts and floods, and the pollution choking water sources, threatening aquatic life. Experts fear that humanity faces a dire situation. This forum provides an opportunity for the stakeholders to brainstorm on best practices for governments to boost greening and sustainable recovery plans in the wake of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.