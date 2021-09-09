Ensure truck drivers’ safety 

The killing of more than 20 Kenyan truck drivers in South Sudan in the past three months is not just sad, it also poses a grave danger to trade between the two countries. Since South Sudan was admitted into the East African Community (EAC) several years ago, there was potential to boost trade. This has come under severe threat from the rising fatal attacks on Kenyan lorry drivers.

Transportation of goods by road through Uganda is the key means of cargo delivery. Because truckers fear for their safety due to the violence targeting them, many lorries have been parked at the border point and along the route. The killings have occurred time and again on the Nimule-Juba highway.

It’s in the interest of both South Sudan and Kenya to ensure that trade flows smoothly.

It’s encouraging, though, that the Kenya Long Distance Truck Drivers Association is not just sitting back and waiting for the government to solve the problem. It’s working with its South Sudan counterpart to enhance the safety of Kenyans ferrying goods to Juba and beyond.

The immediate action has been to deploy more police in South Sudan to protect Kenyan drivers. The hundreds of grounded trucks mean huge losses for the owners and the traders. We hope quick action will be taken to resume this vital business. The South Sudanese need the goods while the truck owners need a return on their investment. Long-distance truck driving is also a source of employment that should be secured.

As much as the promised police deployment will help to ease the anxiety over drivers’ safety, the South Sudanese government should be urged to consider setting up a special patrol unit to cover the highways. The Kenyan embassy in Juba should perhaps make the request on behalf of the trucking industry.