Ensure transparency in the sale of public firms

The plan to sell parastatals has been brewing from early in President William Ruto’s year-old government. This is an issue that sparks mixed reactions with suspicion in some quarters that it could be a ploy to favour certain interests.

A proposal to have the National Assembly’s watchdog role over the sale of public properties waived and the power vested in the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary naturally caused uproar. However, the government appears determined to dispose of the public properties. The decision to sell 11 parastatals is understandable as the cash-strapped government needs funds to run its operations. The sale should raise billions of shillings in revenue. But even more important, it will save the cash that is sunk every year to keep some public enterprises afloat.

But one would have expected the government to get rid of the wobbly ones first. I has, instead, chosen to sell the biggest and most profitable parastatals, including Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), New Kenya Co-operative Creameries and Rivatex. Struggling parastatals are a huge burden to taxpayers.

There is, of course, an external hand in this: To comply with international lenders’ demands. This comes a month after the new law governing the 2023 privatisation programme came into force. Under the Privatisation Act, 2023, the Treasury will present the report for ratification by the National Assembly. To comply with a constitutional requirement, the public will have up to December 11 to present views on the issue.

President Ruto has disclosed that 35 state-owned firms will be privatised. The Privatisation Act requires Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u to specify the criteria used to identify the firms. Prof Ndung'u believes, for instance, that ending KPC’s monopoly in oil pipeline transportation will enable a strong oversight of its operations to improve efficiency.