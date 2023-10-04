Ensure transparency in sale of key parastatals

One of the cardinal duties of a government is protection of vital public resources. But the sale and privatisation of public enterprises has over the years proved to be a means through which some well-connected individuals illicitly enrich themselves. Indeed, that explains the public apprehension about the disposal of parastatals, whose assets ideally belong to all the taxpayers.

For instance, there was uproar several months ago over a proposal to vest the sole responsibility for sale of public enterprises in The National Treasury, waiving Parliament’s role in endorsing such disposal. That would have undermined the lawmakers’ watchdog role in the protection of public resources.

And there have been a number of privatisations that have raised eyebrows. They include the sale of Telkom Kenya during the Uhuru Kenyatta administration. The latest bone of contention is the Sh6 billion paid to Helios, a London-based equity fund, after it pulled out of the struggling telco.

The William Ruto administration has now cancelled the deal and ordered Helios to refund the money. But that paved the way for the arrival of another suitor: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based firm. In the latest twist in the privatisation of the loss-making telco, Treasury has chosen Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA) to become the new majority shareholder in Telkom. That means Helios can directly sell its 60 per cent stake to ICA, sparing the government the technicality of its direct involvement in the transaction.

Whatever the technicalities, the interest of the public is that the transaction is transparently carried out. Secondly, ICA should inject funds into Telkom for its critical infrastructure to run efficiently with the government a minor shareholder.