Ensure transparency in port service privatisation

A decision to privatise of some key services by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is raising eyebrows. The agency issued a public notice on September 6 inviting bidders to apply for the operations and management of critical facilities at Mombasa and Lamu ports, which was amended six days later with lesser qualifications.

There is suspicion that it could be a ploy to enable certain parties to be favoured in determining who is picked to manage these vital facilities. Any underhand dealings could easily undermine the achievement of the key goal, which is increased efficiency. The ports are a major national and regional resource that facilitates the crucial import and export business.

Initially, a prospective port operator was required to guarantee 50 moves per 24 hours on container loading/discharging, which was subsequently lowered to 20 moves. This is suspect as the current KPA capacity is between 24-26 moves per 24 hours. It would thus have made more sense to ask for a higher performance with this privatisation bid. The guaranteed payment has also been lowered from Sh146 billion to Sh33 billion, which is lower than what the agency makes in a year.

The KPA has floated tenders seeking international firms to partner with Kenyan businesses to run Lamu Port and sections of Mombasa port. This must be done transparently and should not be a means through which corrupt well-connected operatives seek to bend the rules to reward their cronies.

The Northern Corridor, which is being developed with massive resources, must be made competitive for the country’s benefit and a return on the public investment.

It is noteworthy that local and national politicians have an interest in this matter as the ports are the key source of employment and livelihood for people in the coastal region. But it would be wrong to make a political decision that does not make economic sense.