Ensure teachers’ salary talks are candid, fruitful

The government has finally convened a meeting with teachers’ unions to commence salary negotiations as the collective bargaining agreement that is in force expires. This is encouraging, coming against the backdrop of bitter fallout between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and unions, forestalling pay raises for teachers.

Specifically, TSC has been tussling with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), which has been viewed as unduly antagonistic and unreasonable. Mr Wilson Sossion, Knut secretary-general until last Friday, quit union leadership in a huff on ahead of polls the following day, hence paving the way for the ascent of his competitor, Collins Oyuu, to the top seat.

The gesture by TSC is timely. Teachers deserve better pay and any effort to improve their terms and conditions of service ought to be expedited. Moreover, many have stagnated in the same job group for years, leading to disillusionment and apathy. Such teachers cannot deliver in the classroom, yet quality education depends on motivated teachers.

However, since this is negotiation, the trade unions must go to the table with an open mind. Negotiation is a give-and-take affair. Parties must be ready to listen to each other and allow reason to prevail. The current state of the economy does not permit generous pay increases.

To be sure, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission is firmly opposed to any pay raise for workers in the public service. However, that is a subject for discussion on another day. The point is that pay proposals should be realistic.

The education sector stands out as the highest spender. In the 2021/2022 financial year, the sector has been allocated Sh487 billion, out of which Sh281 billion is earmarked for TSC, the bulk of it is for paying salaries. Given the various competing interests even within the sector itself, the challenges the government faces in financing its operations are enormous.