Ensure smooth start of the KCSE exam today

This is the moment Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination candidates have been eagerly waiting for. Today, they, finally, begin to write papers that will hugely determine their future.

Those who excel will have an opportunity to join university or tertiary colleges. The failures will have to reinvent themselves by finding something to do or risk sinking into oblivion.

Preparations have been going on for several months, culminating in the practical tests in some subjects. The exam proper begins today and the candidates deserve support from everyone to express themselves and, hopefully, post good results.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha assessed the preparedness and gave a clean bill of health to the preparations. In his most recent media briefing, Prof Magoha assured the candidates, their teachers and parents and the rest of Kenya that it was all systems go. Saying the papers had not leaked, together with his Interior colleague, Dr Fred Matiang’i, he pledged to secure exam centres and protect the candidates.

Reports that school principals are demanding funds for KCSE exams are unsettling and, indeed, comes too late in the day. They have asked the government to release the fourth quarter of the Free Day Secondary Education funds.

These the schools are entitled to but should not be tied to the issue at hand, which is the exams. The exam process is entirely funded by the national government.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli claims that most of the institutions are unable to buy the required materials, chemicals and equipment for the candidates. Could Prof Magoha not be aware of this, as he had stated that everything was ready? Why was it not flagged?