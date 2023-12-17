Ensure security of all government properties

It is not just weird but also unbelievable that some senior administration officials have been forced to hire guards at their own cost to protect government installations. Indeed, there can be no justification for this; it is unprocedural and, of course, illegal.

Government properties should be protected by security teams paid for by the taxpayer. Allowing the cavalier arrangements can only play into the hands of corrupt operatives who hang around government officers for illicit gain.

State officers have reportedly resorted to having their own personal arrangements following the withdrawal of security services. Something does not add up here. These officers should, instead, have raised the alarm and sought intervention at the highest level early enough.

Ministry of Information Communication and the Digital Economy officers have revealed that they have had to personally hire guards since the beginning of the month to protect information offices across the country. Is ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo aware of this? What of Head of Public Service Henry Koskei? These officers should have raised the red flag and escalated the matter to their bosses.

This crisis reportedly arose after a security firm withheld its services in protest over delay in getting paid the millions of shillings it is owed by the government. However, the Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, has sought to allay fears over the matter, promising that a replacement firm should take charge soon.

Could this be about a possible fight over a tender award?

Whatever the case, the security of public properties must never be compromised. There are enough security officers, especially in the Administration Police Service, who could have been called upon to take charge until a new deal is secured.

There are many other underemployed security personnel, such as the traffic police officers—who spend entire days at roadblocks doing pretty little apart from extorting bribes—who could be deployed to protect government assets. Also, the numerous police officers guarding politicians could come in handy where there is such a pressing security need.