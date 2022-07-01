Ensure security for all at political rallies

Security personnel deserve kudos for the quick and professional response to last Thursday’s deadly incident in Kisii Town during Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua’s campaign rally. Moments after a teargas canister explosion at the stadium, they threw a cordon around Ms Karua and her team and whisked them to safety.

They then ensured those who were hurt in the stampede were taken to hospital. But even more importantly, the key suspect, a police officer who is said to have detonated the device, is already in custody. In the Azimio entourage were other political leaders.

This is the latest case in a worrying trend that has been blamed on intra-party differences. There were similar incidents in the northeastern region, where supporters of rival candidates in the coalition clashed. While security officers are expected to ensure the safety of candidates as they crisscross the country looking for votes, political coalitions and parties have a big role to play here.

Politicians suspected of inciting their supporters to attack their rivals during the ongoing election campaigns must be made to face the music. The National Police Service is categorical that the discharge of the teargas canister at Kisii Stadium, the venue of Ms Karua’s rally, was a criminal act. Detectives must quickly get to the bottom of the matter. Punishing the culprits is the best deterrent.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has also addressed the rising insecurity related to election campaigns, warning administrators and police officers against abetting crime. Some innocent people have been killed by criminal gangs. As the campaigns for the August 9 General Election intensify, the leaders of parties and coalitions and the candidates must promote peace.