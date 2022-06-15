Ensure security for all

A wave of insecurity has rocked Nairobi and other parts of the country over the past few weeks. Last weekend, a gang was captured on camera robbing a woman who had just driven into her compound at Kandisi estate in Ngong, Kajiado County. On the same weekend, a tuk-tuk driver was reportedly asphyxiated and strapped to the roof of his car in Kasarani Sub-county, Nairobi.

The two incidents came barely a fortnight after another man was sprayed with bullets, again in Kasarani Sub-county.

Farther afield, in Embu County, a businessman was driving home when a car with no registration numbers blocked his path. Armed men emerged from the car and pumped 20 bullets into the driver’s cabin, leaving the trader for dead. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Embu Level Five hospital.

These incidents capture a trend whereby heavily armed thugs have been attacking innocent people and either robbing or killing them. And while the authorities have been promising to get to the bottom of these incidents, the trail has gone cold on many such cases.

It is also instructive that a studious silence is what remains of the discovery of bodies dumped in River Yala in Siaya County a couple of months ago. More unsettling is the fact that the families of these victims have invariably pointed a finger at the law enforcement agencies.

Coming barely two months to the August 9 general election, there is enough reason for Kenyans and visiting election observers to feel insecure. That the family and friends of the tuk-tuk driver who was killed in Kasarani suspect there was a political angle to his execution only serves to heighten fears that the elections may not be held in a secure environment.