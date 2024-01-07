Ensure school heads follow fee guidelines

Schools are reopening today for the first term of the New Year. This poses a serious challenge, especially for cash-strapped parents.

It is not going to be easy for many of them to fulfill all the requirements, including the payment of fees for their children. They also have to buy uniforms and books and cater for other needs.

As happens every year, the Education ministry has issued clear guidelines that if followed would ease the parents’ burden.

However, some unscrupulous head teachers often take advantage of this opportunity to squeeze parents for their own personal benefit. Some, for example, direct parents to purchase uniforms only from certain retailers or buy them in school.

It would be fair to let parents source uniforms from cheaper retailers and to buy second-hand textbooks, if available, but check them for quality.

The head teachers should be more considerate. We have just come out of a long holiday during which many used up the little money they had on celebrations. They should get commitments from these parents to pay up and not be too rigid.

Some principals often collude with unscrupulous suppliers to rip off parents. The ministry has already released the 2024 school fees guidelines for all sub-county, county, extra-county and national schools.

The government offers free day schooling for learners in day schools, who only pay for lunch. Those in boarding schools get capitation, but parents cater for their accommodation.

The back-to-school rush is on. But safety is paramount. Traffic police and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) personnel must ensure that the reckless PSV drivers who speed and endanger the lives of travellers, including these young people, are reined in. They should not just curb accidents on the highways, but also monitor to ensure that PSVs do not take advantage of this to increase fares.

This is not the time to punish, especially poor parents. Many of them will be waiting for bursaries from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), which only a few days ago received the National Treasury allocations.