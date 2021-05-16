Ensure safety in sports

On Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed allowed the resumption of sporting activities from March 26. She released revised protocols which, among others, require sports federations to submit weekly reports of Covid-19 tests on active athletes.

National teams preparing for international competitions will resume activity, as will teams competing in local top-tier leagues. Boxing, tae kwon do, karate, wrestling and swimming will resume for the first time since March last year. These were among high-risk disciplines that did not get the Ministry of Health nod to resume last September when the government allowed the resumption of some sports.

The resumption of sporting activities will alleviate the suffering of local sportsmen and women, most of whom depend on sports for a livelihood. It’s also good news for national federations whose athletes will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and other international events because the athletes will have adequate time to prepare for the competitions.

Sponsorship deals

In January, the Sports ministry estimated that local sportsmen and women have lost more than Sh5 billion since March last year in form of sponsorship deals and prize money, among other benefits, when the world came to a standstill amid a ban on international travel to contain the coronavirus.

We commend Ms Mohamed and her Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe for coming up with these measures that are precise and simple for all the federations and athletes to follow.

That more than 5,000 athletes, athlete handlers and officials preparing for international competitions, such as the Tokyo Olympics, have been vaccinated is good news. They should take individual responsibility to observe Covid-19 protocols to ensure safety of their fellow athletes, coaches and officials.