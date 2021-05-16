Ensure safety in sports

On Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed allowed the resumption of sporting activities from March 26. She released revised protocols which, among others, require sports federations to submit weekly reports of Covid-19 tests on active athletes.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Graft doesn’t deserve amnesty

  2. Makau Mutua: Murder in the name of love

  3. Tom Mshindi: BBI promoters should abandon an illegal process

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Judicial populism is Hustler Nation’s newest strategy to defeat reforms

  5. Sekou Owino: Verdict on BBI unmasked our varied attitudes to rule of law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.