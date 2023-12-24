Ensure safety during this time of love and joy

Christmas, a major event in the Christian calendar, is celebrated with a message of love, hope and joy. But it is also a national public holiday, which even Kenyans belonging to other faiths join in the merrymaking. This is a time for happiness, with family members getting together with their loved ones. Besides the prayers, it is also an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves.

The run-up to this year’s celebration has been quite tough for the majority of Kenyans, with the high cost of living and rising prices of food, fuel and other basic commodities making it extremely difficult for many.

Christmas has come during a rather gloomy period for Kenyans, as President William Ruto’s administration grapples with tough challenges. There are also sharp divisions over political reforms, including the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

From the excitement just over a year ago when the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government was elected, life has been miserable not just for those in salaried employment, but also for traders, farmers and others. Many are frustrated and disillusioned about the leadership’s failure to fulfil its campaign promises, especially the pledge to lower the cost of living.

However difficult things may be, the perennial good Christmas tidings remain relevant for individuals, families, and communities. Many cannot make ends meet, but some have sacrificed whatever little they have to travel long distances to spread the cheer, compassion and sharing.

As people celebrate, they must think about their own security, while motorists must exercise caution on the roads. There have been a number of fatal crashes, thrusting families into mourning. Terrorist attacks in Lamu County and the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have made the lives of many miserable. Security forces must keep up the fight against the terrorists to prevent further deaths.

In Nairobi and other towns, there have been chaotic scenes in the mad rush as people scramble for transport to various destinations, with fares raised on various routes and some travellers getting stranded.