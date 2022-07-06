Ensure peaceful election for economic prosperity

The past one month has been tough for manufacturing and trade enterprises as they struggled to stay afloat. Rising inflation has forced many companies to effect job cuts and downsize operations.

The situation is going to get worse at the August 9 General Election campaigns hot up and after the polling as analysts predict a heated dispute. The International Crisis Group (ICG) sees the presidential election results being more contested than during the 2002 and 2013 leadership changes. The impact will be a likely slowdown in economic growth.

It’s hardly surprising as there is a lot at stake in this election. President Kenyatta’s 10-year term is ending and Kenyans wish for a smooth transition. Already, the two major coalitions—Kenya Kwanza of Deputy President William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party—are embroiled in a cut-throat competition. The intensity is evident in the numerous opinion polls whose outcomes have see-sawed between the two. As Election Day approaches, public anxiety will be acutely felt.

Elections pose the risk of destabilising the economy, thanks to the potentially chaotic and unstable political situation. Peace and stability are crucial. A crisis like the 2007/2008 post-election violence, in which nearly 1,500 Kenyans were killed and several hundreds of thousands displaced, must be prevented.

The country is experiencing tough economic times with rising food prices, making the lives of most Kenyans miserable. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya’s recent tax waiver on maize imports that triggered a Sh2 price reduction for the two-kilogramme packet of flour has not improved the situation. The relief that was expected with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic several months ago has remained elusive.