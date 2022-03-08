Ensure peace and quiet for KCPE candidates

Midway through the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination that started on Monday, all appears to be going well despite a violent scare near one of the centres.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has confirmed that all the candidates began sitting their papers despite some reports of insecurity in certain areas. He was alluding to a bandit attack a few kilometres from an exam centre in Baringo South. However, security was quickly beefed up and all the 40 candidates, who had fled with their parents, traced before the tests began. After the scare, everything went on smoothly and the second day began without a hitch.

A total of 1,265,507 candidates were registered for the KCPE exam, which is scheduled to end at mid-morning today. According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), this represents a 2.75 per cent increase in enrolment from the 1,191,732 candidates who sat the previous exam, in 2020.

The authorities have once again assured all the candidates, their teachers and parents, as well as other Kenyans of adequate security in the bandit-riddled regions to enable the exams to be properly administered to their conclusion.

These national exams are never devoid of surprises. In Mbeere North, Embu County, for instance, some 46 students failed to turn up, having disappeared from the area well before the tests began. They are suspected to have been from the families evicted last year from land belonging to a parastatal.

And Prof Magoha has had to warn the exam centre managers, who are the head teachers, to ensure that the papers start on time or they will be held response for any breach of integrity.

The CS and his team and head teachers have literally been on their feet all through to ensure that the exams are a success.

The candidates must be supported and protected as they write their final exams, crowning what has been a really tough academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once the exams are over, attention shifts to the parents, who should guide the youngsters away from bad influences as they await their results.