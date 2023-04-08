Ensure justice for public trust

The Noordin Haji-led Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has come under severe criticism for the withdrawal of serious criminal cases against individuals either allied to or closely linked to President William Ruto’s administration.

The dropping of cases against high-profile individuals associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership has been viewed as an indication of its failure to impartially execute justice.

DPP Haji must surely appreciate the maxim that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done. This is the surest way to enhance public confidence in the justice system.

It should worry not just Mr Haji, but also President William Ruto that people associated with the government seem to be getting favourable decisions and, some who were jointly facing criminal charges with other suspects, easily let off the hook.

Ideally, such suspects should have been left to go through due process for the courts to decide their guilt or otherwise. Instead, they have had their cases terminated and some have been appointed to key positions in the government.

Many Kenyans facing various charges in courts, but who are not in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance inner circle, could not help feeling the injustice occasioned by the recent wave of the withdrawal of cases by the DPP. The judicial pardons appear skewed in favour of the government’s supporters. This explains why critics have been casting aspersions on the independence and professionalism of the DPP and the Judiciary.

And it could not get worse for DPP Haji following the withdrawal of cases against opposition politicians over the recent anti-government demonstrations and destruction of property.