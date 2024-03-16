Ensure food safety for all

Deadly chemicals infiltrating the agricultural sector pose a grave threat to the consumers of the food being grown. While the intention is to boost food production, many farmers are unaware that some of the chemicals being smuggled from neighbouring countries are, indeed, killer substances.

A good number of farmers are, out of ignorance, exposing themselves and others to health risks. Merchants of death have been targeting and directly supplying farmers, who have no way of telling which ones are the safe agricultural chemicals that they should be using.

This is how, eventually, toxins, including pesticides and antibiotics end up in the food on the tables of unsuspecting consumers. Danger lurks everywhere as maize, which is the staple in most households, rice, tomatoes and milk, which are also basic consumer items, are contaminated.

The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) has confirmed that some farmers are using banned pesticides smuggled into the country. The agency has also established that some farmers misuse approved agricultural chemicals, either by applying the wrong quantities or for the wrong purpose.

Agriculture, being the backbone of the economy, it is imperative that controls are intensified as wrong usage or misuse could have devastating consequences. The use of harmful chemicals needlessly puts the lives of the consumers at risk. Rice farmers are, for instance, using a restricted highly hazardous pesticide to control snails on the farms.

Tomato farmers go for an unauthorised pesticide that is a deadly combination in their fight against termites, beetles, fruit flies and plant bugs. There is also concern about toxins in milk because of the reckless use of antibiotics by farmers