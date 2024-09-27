Ensure FKF polls are fair

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board must stand up to be counted by delivering credible, free and fair national football elections on December 7 this year.

As the board gets down to work, it must ensure that the right list of candidates for various posts at the county and national level is published on November 11 and that all concerns that have been raised by various parties have been addressed accordingly.

Already, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen, has waded into the process by taking issue with the Electoral Board being stationed at Kandanda House, the FKF headquarters.

The Board ought to do the honourable thing and relocate from Kandanda House if its independence is to be guaranteed and ensure that the FKF the elections that have been postponed twice will be considered transparent.

Push-and-pull over elections

The board also needs to ensure that the electoral code is impartial and that all candidates adhere to the rules governing the elections. Local football is at a crossroads and an urgent solution is required if the country is to rediscover its lost glory.

There has been push-and-pull over the FKF elections, which were due for February this year but deferred to October this year before being pushed to December 7.

The unending complaints from Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat concerning the environment the national team is subjected to doesn’t augur well to his team.

Harambee Stars are struggling in the 2026 Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers where they are placed fourth in Group “F” that has six teams with only one going through to the finals.