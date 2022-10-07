Ensure fairness to pick the best Principal Secretaries 

After some criticism of President William Ruto’s recently unveiled Cabinet Secretary nominees’ list as aimed at rewarding political cronies, all eyes are now on the filling of the Principal Secretary positions.

It is in the interest of the President himself and the country as a whole that competent men and women be placed in these key jobs.

Meritocracy must never be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

The PSs will hugely complement the CSs and must, therefore, be individuals who are not just qualified academically but also have the expertise and experience to deliver the goods.

In filling these public sector jobs, there is also a need to have every region represented in the government.

However, the requisite credentials must not be bent for any applicants.

The PSs will be picked from among the people who have applied to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for those jobs.

This is an institution whose mandate is to ensure that the government hires the very best personnel.

The PSC has thus invited the public to give their views on the suitability of the candidates.

Already, some analysts have pointed out that the list of applicants includes election losers or individuals who are related to some influential people.

There is nothing wrong with former MPs or relatives of top politicians or senior officials applying for public jobs.

They, like everybody else, have a right to seek those positions but must show proof of the competence to run those dockets.

On the list are 20 outgoing PSs and some members of President Ruto’s economic advisory council, hence the suspicion of possible influence peddling.

A total of 477 candidates shortlisted from the 9,134 applicants will be interviewed. It is quite competitive, as there are only 49 slots.